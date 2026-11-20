ITV’s announced Christmas Day television schedule does not include a festive edition of Lorraine, ending a run of Christmas specials dating back to 2020.

The broadcaster unveiled its Christmas 2026 programming on 19 November, including seasonal editions of Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Loose Women.

No reason was given for the absence of a Lorraine Christmas special, and there has been no announcement that the programme’s regular weekday run is affected.

Lorraine Kelly has a contract covering her daytime programme until November 2027, according to the original report.

Other announced ITV Christmas programmes include specials featuring James Martin, Ainsley Harriott, Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and Lee Mack.

The change comes amid wider broadcaster efforts to reduce costs, although ITV has not linked the absence of this particular special to any financial decision.