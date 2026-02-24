An inquest yesterday revealed the tragic death of 54-year-old Darius Labunskas, who died after a fire broke out inside his lorry cab in July 2025.

Firefighters Rush to Scene, but Driver Dies

Crews from Stockhill, Hucknall, and Arnold fire stations rushed to Watnall Road Aerodrome at 11:04pm on 26 July 2025 following reports that a man was on fire. Mr Labunskas was swiftly taken to Queens Medical Centre but sadly died the next morning.

Investigation Blames LPG Gas Cylinder

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed that the blaze started from a three-kilogram LPG gas cylinder used for cooking inside the enclosed lorry cab.

Assistant Coroner Nathanael Hartley ruled that Mr Labunskas died from severe burns.

Fire Investigation and Arson Reduction Officer Beth Pearson offered condolences: “On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to all who knew Mr Labunskas.”

Safety Warning Over Portable Gas Devices

Richard Leighton, Head of Community Safety and Engagement, warned:

“This tragic incident highlights the dangers of using portable cooking devices in enclosed spaces. These devices should only be used in well-ventilated, appropriate outdoor areas. Always check equipment condition before use, never leave it unattended while operating, and make sure it is cleaned and safely shut down afterwards.”

This heartbreaking case serves as a dire warning against using gas cylinders in enclosed spaces. Stay safe and follow fire safety rules.