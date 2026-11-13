A lorry driver has escaped without injury despite his cab being almost completely destroyed in a collision involving two heavy goods vehicles on a motorway in the Netherlands.

The crash happened on the A16 near the Hazeldonk border crossing, south of Breda, on Thursday afternoon (12 November).

Emergency services were called to the carriageway heading from Belgium towards Breda shortly before 4pm after two lorries collided.

The force of the impact left the cab of one vehicle extensively damaged, but remarkably, its driver managed to climb out of the wreckage unaided.

Paramedics examined him at the scene and found he had escaped without injury.

Extensive damage to lorry cab

Photographs taken at the scene showed the devastating extent of the damage to the rear lorry, with much of its cab destroyed.

The other HGV sustained considerably less damage, with minor dents and damage to a metal strip.

According to Dutch transport news outlet Transport Online, the driver of the less seriously damaged lorry was able to remove the loose metalwork with assistance from a police crowbar.

Recovery crews attended to remove the badly damaged vehicle. The tractor unit and semi-trailer were separated before being recovered individually.

A specialist road-cleaning vehicle was also brought in to clear the motorway surface.

A16 closed as traffic builds towards Breda

The collision caused significant disruption on the busy A16, an important motorway connecting Belgium with the Netherlands.

The carriageway towards Breda was temporarily closed while emergency services dealt with the wreckage.

One lane was subsequently reopened to allow traffic past the crash scene.

Dutch motoring organisation ANWB reported delays of approximately 25 minutes between the Belgian border and the Galder motorway interchange during the disruption.

The accident happened during the afternoon, with congestion affecting drivers travelling north from Belgium towards Breda.

Cause of collision remains unknown

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been established.

It remains unclear how the two heavy goods vehicles came to collide or whether an investigation will lead to further action.

Despite the extensive damage, local reports confirmed that neither driver suffered injuries.