The M20 motorway in Kent has been closed in both directions between Junction 8 at Hollingbourne and Junction 9 at Ashford following a multi-vehicle collision in thick fog.

Emergency services are attending the scene, with National Highways traffic officers assisting police and other responders with traffic management.

The closure affects both the London-bound and coastbound carriageways, causing significant disruption for motorists travelling between Maidstone and Ashford on Saturday evening (7 November).

National Highways has confirmed that dense fog is affecting the area and warned drivers to take extra care as visibility deteriorates.

Traffic monitoring information recorded the collision-related closure at approximately 7.48pm.

Emergency Services Respond to M20 Multi-Vehicle Collision

The collision has forced the closure of a major section of the motorway, with drivers being diverted onto the A20.

National Highways traffic officers are assisting emergency services while the incident is dealt with.

The number of vehicles involved and whether anyone has suffered injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Thick fog has been reported at the scene, creating difficult conditions for motorists.

Drivers are being urged to reduce their speed, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and follow the official diversion signs.

M20 Diversions Between Junctions 8 and 9

National Highways has published diversion routes for motorists travelling in both directions.

Westbound: Ashford Towards Maidstone and London

Drivers travelling westbound should follow the hollow square diversion symbol.

Leave the M20 at Junction 9 onto the A20 Fougeres Way. At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A20 towards Hollingbourne. Continue along the A20 to Hollingbourne Interchange. At the roundabout, take the first exit to rejoin the M20 at Junction 8.

Eastbound: Maidstone Towards Ashford and the Coast

Drivers travelling eastbound should follow the hollow circle diversion symbol.

Leave the M20 at Junction 8. Take the third exit at the roundabout. At the next roundabout, take the first exit onto the A20 towards Ashford. Continue along the A20 until reaching Drovers Roundabout. Take the first exit onto the A20 Fougeres Way. At the following roundabout, take the third exit to rejoin the M20 at Junction 9.

Warning for High-Sided Vehicles at Harrietsham

National Highways has highlighted a height restriction at a bridge in Harrietsham along the diversion route.

The bridge has a maximum height restriction of 15ft 6in (4.7 metres).

Drivers of high-sided lorries, coaches and other large vehicles must ensure their vehicles can safely pass beneath the bridge.

Motorists should follow the official diversion symbols and avoid unsuitable alternative routes, particularly while visibility remains poor.

Thick Fog Adds to Travel Difficulties Across Kent

The motorway closure comes as fog affects parts of southern England, with reduced visibility creating challenging driving conditions.

National Highways has warned motorists travelling near the incident to exercise additional caution.

The poor conditions could also affect traffic using the A20 diversion, where additional vehicles are being directed away from the motorway.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time, check traffic conditions before travelling and consider delaying non-essential journeys.

When Will the M20 Reopen?

National Highways has not provided a confirmed reopening time for the affected section between Junctions 8 and 9.

The motorway will remain subject to restrictions while emergency services deal with the collision and the road is assessed for safe reopening.