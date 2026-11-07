Two people have been seriously injured in a major motorway collision involving more than 30 vehicles on the M20 in Kent, forcing police to close both carriageways overnight.

Emergency services were called to the London-bound M20 between junction 9 at Ashford and junction 8 near Leeds Castle at around 6.41pm on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Kent Police confirmed that more than 30 vehicles were involved in the collision, which has left two people with serious injuries.

One casualty has been taken to a hospital in London, while a second seriously injured person has been transported to a local hospital.

Several other motorists have suffered injuries, although these are not believed to be serious.

M20 closed in both directions between junctions 8 and 9

Police officers remain at the scene alongside other emergency services as they deal with the aftermath of the crash.

Both the London-bound and coast-bound carriageways have been closed between junctions 8 and 9, with the restrictions expected to remain in place overnight.

The closures are affecting a major stretch of the motorway linking Ashford with Maidstone, with motorists being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The full circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been confirmed.

Kent Police appeal for dashcam footage

Kent Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and motorists who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police through its live chat service, quoting reference 07-1245.

Drivers who were not involved in the collision are being advised to stay away from the affected stretch of the M20 while emergency services continue their work.

The motorway is expected to remain closed overnight, although no confirmed reopening time has been announced.

Fire crews confirm 11 people treated by ambulance service

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that three fire engines and its technical rescue unit were sent to the collision on the London-bound M20 between junctions 9 and 8, near Hollingbourne, Maidstone.

Firefighters helped ensure that everyone was safely out of the vehicles following the crash.

According to the fire service, 11 people were handed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics, with two taken to hospital.

Kent Police officers and highways personnel also attended the scene.

The fire service confirmed the London-bound carriageway was closed and advised motorists to check traffic updates before travelling. Kent Police separately reported closures in both directions between junctions 8 and 9, which were expected to remain in place overnight.