Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Eastbound Closed Between Maidstone and Ashford After Reported Crash

The M20 eastbound in Kent has been reported closed between Junction 8 at Maidstone and Junction 9 at Ashford following a collision, with stationary traffic affecting motorists heading towards the coast.

Traffic monitoring service INRIX issued an alert reporting that the eastbound carriageway was closed between Junction 8, serving Leeds Castle and Maidstone Services, and Junction 9 at the A20 Fougeres Way interchange in Ashford.

The incident was classified as an accident, with vehicles reportedly brought to a standstill along the affected stretch.

M20 Traffic Disruption Between Junctions 8 and 9

The reported closure affects one of Kent’s major motorway routes, used by motorists travelling towards Ashford, Folkestone and the Channel Tunnel.

The INRIX traffic alert stated:

“M20 Eastbound closed, stationary traffic due to accident from J8 (Leeds Castle / Maidstone Services) to J9 A20 Fougeres Way (Ashford).”

Drivers approaching Junction 8 could face delays if the restriction remains in place.

The cause of the reported collision, the number of vehicles involved and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Motorists Advised to Check Latest Traffic Conditions

Motorists travelling towards Ashford and the Kent coast are advised to check the latest traffic information before setting off and follow any official diversion signs.

The duration of the reported closure is not yet known.

National Highways has separately listed planned overnight lane restrictions on the M20 eastbound between Junctions 8 and 9 from 8pm on Saturday, 7 November, until 6am on Sunday.

Those scheduled works are separate from the collision-related closure reported by INRIX.

Further Details Awaited

There has been no independently confirmed police or National Highways statement establishing the circumstances of the reported collision.

It is also unclear whether emergency services have attended or when the affected stretch of motorway will fully reopen.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

ONE LOG IN Millions of DWP, HMRC and DVLA Users to Get New Bank Account Login Option in 2027

UK News

DEVASTATING INJURIES Girl, 16, Left Unable to Speak After Car Part Explodes in Halloween Bonfire, Leaving Her With Devastating Facial Injuries

UK News

SHARED POLICE INFORMATION Bradford PCSO Guilty of Passing Police Information to Machete Gang After Man’s Hand Severed

UK News

FIND DESTINY Appeal to Find Missing Girl, 14, as Family Seeks Information About Her Whereabouts

UK News

TERROR ATTACK Five Dead and Dozens Feared Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Kraków’s Main Square in Poland

UK News

WILL IT HAPPEN BBC Blue Lights Faces Uncertain Future as Creators Quit After Series Four Finale

UK News

PEDO PLUMBER Collier Row Plumber, 46, Admits Attempting Sexual Communication With Person He Believed Was a 12-Year-Old Girl

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH Police Search in Falconwood as Forensics Officers and Dogs Spotted Near Rochester Way

UK News

EBOLA ALERT British Doctor With Ebola Admitted to Royal Free Hospital in London After Emergency Evacuation From Congo

UK News

CRITIAL INCIDENT Armed Police Descend on Swansea Street After Car Hit by Gunfire as Man and Boy Arrested

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TRAFFIC CHAOS Dorking High Street Closed by Police After Car Overturns Near Boots Opticians

UK News

RECOVERY MISSION Life Raft From Missing Fishing Boat Kilda Found in Shetland as Search Continues for Two Fishermen

UK News

SHUTDOWN Bradford Fireworks Shop Closed by Court Order After More Than 30 Tonnes of Fireworks Seized Across West Yorkshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Tragedy in Oxfordshire: Girl Dies in Suspected Homicide

DASHCAM APPEAL Man Arrested After Pensioner Dies Following Crash on Oxford Eastern Bypass

UK News

FAKE PASSPORT Man Jailed After Trying to Enter the UK Through Gatwick Airport Using a Fake Italian Passport

UK News

FAKE TENNERS Ipswich Taxi Drivers Hit by Surge in Fake £10 and £20 Notes as Police Issue Counterfeit Cash Warning

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Police Launch Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Man, 26, Last Seen Leaving Home in Horley

UK News

MAGIC PIPE MSC Cruise Ship Detained in Miami Amid Unconfirmed Claims of Illegal Wastewater Discharge System

UK News

GAS SCARE Tesco Extra Evacuated After Reports of Strong Gas Smell as Fire Crews Attend

UK News
Watch Live