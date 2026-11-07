The M20 eastbound in Kent has been reported closed between Junction 8 at Maidstone and Junction 9 at Ashford following a collision, with stationary traffic affecting motorists heading towards the coast.

Traffic monitoring service INRIX issued an alert reporting that the eastbound carriageway was closed between Junction 8, serving Leeds Castle and Maidstone Services, and Junction 9 at the A20 Fougeres Way interchange in Ashford.

The incident was classified as an accident, with vehicles reportedly brought to a standstill along the affected stretch.

M20 Traffic Disruption Between Junctions 8 and 9

The reported closure affects one of Kent’s major motorway routes, used by motorists travelling towards Ashford, Folkestone and the Channel Tunnel.

The INRIX traffic alert stated:

“M20 Eastbound closed, stationary traffic due to accident from J8 (Leeds Castle / Maidstone Services) to J9 A20 Fougeres Way (Ashford).”

Drivers approaching Junction 8 could face delays if the restriction remains in place.

The cause of the reported collision, the number of vehicles involved and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed.

Motorists Advised to Check Latest Traffic Conditions

Motorists travelling towards Ashford and the Kent coast are advised to check the latest traffic information before setting off and follow any official diversion signs.

The duration of the reported closure is not yet known.

National Highways has separately listed planned overnight lane restrictions on the M20 eastbound between Junctions 8 and 9 from 8pm on Saturday, 7 November, until 6am on Sunday.

Those scheduled works are separate from the collision-related closure reported by INRIX.

Further Details Awaited

There has been no independently confirmed police or National Highways statement establishing the circumstances of the reported collision.

It is also unclear whether emergency services have attended or when the affected stretch of motorway will fully reopen.