The M25 has been closed clockwise between junctions 5 and 6 on the Kent and Surrey border following a serious collision involving a van and a car, with emergency services attending and motorists facing significant disruption.

According to a National Highways traffic alert, the collision happened at approximately 8.42am on Friday (23 October).

The affected stretch runs from Junction 5 at Chevening Interchange, near Sevenoaks, to Junction 6 at Godstone, a key section of the motorway connecting Kent and Surrey.

The M26 westbound has also been closed between Junction 3 of the M20 and its connection with the M25.

Motorists are being urged to follow signed diversions, allow extra journey time and consider delaying their journeys.

Emergency Services Attend Serious M25 Collision

National Highways confirmed that Surrey Police, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The collision involved a van and a car, although further details about the circumstances have not yet been released.

There has been no confirmed information regarding the number or condition of any casualties.

The extent of the damage and the expected reopening time have also not been established.

The clockwise closure affects traffic travelling towards Godstone and onward towards the M23 and Gatwick Airport.

M26 Westbound Also Closed

Drivers using the M26 to reach the M25 are also facing disruption.

National Highways confirmed that the M26 westbound is closed from its connection with the M20 at Junction 3 towards the M25.

This means motorists travelling westbound from Kent cannot access the usual route onto the affected section of the M25.

Traffic is being diverted via the M20 and other sections of the M25 before joining the signed diversion route.

M25 Clockwise Diversion Via A21 and A25

National Highways has introduced a diversion marked by the Hollow Triangle symbol.

Drivers travelling clockwise are being directed to leave the motorway at Junction 5 and follow this route:

At M25 Junction 5, continue onto the A21. Take the second A25 exit towards Westerham. Follow the A25 through Sundridge, Brasted and Westerham. Continue through Limpsfield and Oxted towards Godstone. At the A25/A22 roundabout, take the third exit onto the A22 towards London. At the M25 Junction 6 roundabout, take the second exit to rejoin the clockwise motorway towards Gatwick.

Drivers should follow the temporary diversion signs rather than relying solely on satellite navigation, as local roads may experience additional congestion.

Alternative Route for M26 Traffic

Motorists intending to travel westbound along the M26 towards the M25 are advised to remain on the M20 until Junction 1.

From there, they should join the M25 clockwise at Junction 3 and continue to Junction 5.

Drivers can then follow the Hollow Triangle diversion towards Godstone and rejoin the motorway at Junction 6.

Motorists Warned to Expect Delays

The closure affects one of the main motorway routes connecting Kent, Surrey and the wider South East.

Traffic may also build on surrounding roads as vehicles divert around the affected section.

National Highways is advising drivers to allow additional time, plan alternative routes or postpone non-essential journeys where possible.

Motorists can obtain further information through the National Highways live travel service or by calling its 24-hour contact centre on 0300 123 5000.