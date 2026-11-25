A man has been arrested after reports that a pedestrian repeatedly crossed both carriageways of the M4 motorway near Reading, causing major disruption during the evening rush hour.

Thames Valley Police received numerous calls at around 5.10pm on Wednesday 25 November 2026 about a person on the motorway between junction 11 for Reading and junction 12 for Theale.

Officers attended alongside National Highways, while a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was deployed to assist with the response.

Police helicopter deployed over M4 near Reading

The helicopter arrived in the area at approximately 6.01pm and remained for around 20 minutes, according to the incident details supplied.

Police said a man in his thirties from Woodley was arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, causing danger to road users and entering a special road as a pedestrian.

He remained in police custody at the time of the update. No injuries were reported.

The motorway reopened at approximately 6.20pm, after the emergency response had disrupted traffic in both directions.

Thames Valley Police appeal for M4 dashcam footage

Investigating officer PC Benjamin Taylor, of Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said:

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area between junctions 11 and 12 of the M4 at around the time it occurred, to contact us.”

Police are asking anyone who travelled through the area around 5.10pm and may have relevant dashcam recordings to come forward.

How to contact police about M4 incident

Information can be given to Thames Valley Police through its official website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43260616247.

People who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.