The M42 has been closed northbound near Birmingham Airport following a serious collision, with emergency services attending and motorists warned to avoid the area.

The motorway was shut between junction 5A and junction 6 on Saturday afternoon (21 November), causing significant congestion on the approach.

National Highways said the collision happened shortly before 1pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics have attended, with an air ambulance also reported at the scene.

Motorists caught in the delays have described seeing a large fire, although emergency services have not confirmed the nature of the reported blaze.

Police investigation expected to keep M42 closed for hours

West Midlands Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

National Highways warned that the investigation could take several hours, with vehicle recovery and debris clearance required before the carriageway can safely reopen.

National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management.

The number of vehicles involved and whether anyone has suffered serious injuries have not yet been confirmed.

M42 diversion route via A4545 and A45

Drivers travelling northbound are being directed away from the affected section.

National Highways has advised motorists to follow this diversion:

Leave the M42 at junction 5A. At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A4545. Continue along the A4545 towards the large roundabout. Take the fourth exit onto the A45. At Bickenhill Interchange, take the second exit to rejoin the M42 northbound at junction 6.

Drivers urged to avoid Birmingham Airport area

West Midlands Police have urged drivers to avoid the affected stretch where possible while emergency services carry out their work.

Motorists travelling towards Birmingham Airport, the National Exhibition Centre and surrounding routes should allow additional journey time.

The motorway reopening time has not yet been confirmed.

Drivers can obtain updated information from National Highways on 0300 123 5000 or through its live traffic information service.