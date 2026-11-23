Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a motorist suffered serious leg injuries in an assault following a confrontation with two men in a van on a busy road in Maidstone.
Kent Police were called at around 10.20am on Friday 13 November to reports of an injured man lying in the carriageway of the A26 Tonbridge Road.
Officers were told the victim had been pulling out of the junction with Terminus Road when two men in a black van travelling in the second lane of Tonbridge Road stopped.
An altercation followed and the man was assaulted and left in the road. The two suspects then drove away towards Wateringbury.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries to his leg.
Police seek dashcam footage
Detectives are asking motorists and other witnesses who were in the area at about 10am on 13 November to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or the black van.
Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime report reference 46/188012/26.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.