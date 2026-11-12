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PUB BRAWL Kent Police Release CCTV Images After Five People Assaulted Outside Maidstone Pub

Kent Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after five people were reportedly assaulted following a disturbance at a pub in Maidstone town centre.

Two women and three men suffered minor injuries during the incident in Week Street at around 9.50pm on Sunday 25 October 2026.

Officers say the confrontation followed a disturbance at The Society Rooms.

Detectives have carried out several lines of enquiry and now believe the men pictured in the CCTV images may have information that could assist the investigation.

Five Reported Injured Following Disturbance

The alleged assaults happened after a disturbance at The Society Rooms, in Week Street, Maidstone.

Police said two women and three men were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

No further details about the circumstances of the disturbance or the identities of those involved have been released.

Detectives Want to Identify Two Men

Kent Police have issued CCTV images of two men they wish to identify and speak to as witnesses who may be able to help their enquiries.

The release of the images does not mean the men are suspected of an offence.

Investigators are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the disturbance or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from Week Street that evening to come forward.

How to Contact Kent Police

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/177017/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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