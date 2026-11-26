A man in his 40s has been seriously injured after a car mounted the pavement and struck him following a collision between two vehicles in Maidstone.

Kent Police were called to Tonbridge Road at around 5pm on Wednesday, 25 November, after a black Vauxhall Corsa and a black Ford Fiesta collided near the junction with Bower Place.

Police said the Fiesta then mounted the pavement and hit the pedestrian.

The injured man was taken to a London hospital, where he remains. His injuries have been described as serious.

The Fiesta driver, a woman in her 50s, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Kent Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Officers attended the scene alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service. Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is now investigating and wants to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or captured it on CCTV or a dashcam.

Witnesses can call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting BN/DH/095/26.

Drivers with relevant footage can upload it through the Kent Police evidence submission portal.