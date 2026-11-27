A woman has been arrested following an early morning disturbance involving around 15 people in Maidstone town centre.

Kent Police was called to Week Street at 2.59am on Sunday, 22 November 2026, following reports of an incident involving two groups of people.

Officers arrived within five minutes, but those involved had already left the area.

No injuries were reported.

Chatham woman arrested on suspicion of affray

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 21-year-old woman from Chatham on suspicion of affray.

She has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police appeal over footage circulating online

Investigating officer PC Biken Rana-Magar said: “We believe there were approximately 15 people involved in the disturbance who are aged between 18 and 30 years old. I’m aware there is online footage showing the incident and those involved, and I would encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/193242/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website.