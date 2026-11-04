Dozens of firefighters have been deployed to tackle a major heathland fire near Poole, Dorset, with residents warned to keep windows and doors closed as thick smoke spreads across the area.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Canford Heath at 7.39pm on Wednesday, 4 November, following reports of a blaze at the nature reserve.

The fire has affected approximately 2.5 acres of heathland, prompting a substantial emergency response involving 14 fire appliances.

Large flames and clouds of smoke have been visible from several miles away, with aerial footage showing the scale of the incident.

Fourteen fire appliances deployed to Canford Heath

Fire crews from across Dorset and neighbouring Hampshire have been mobilised to bring the blaze under control.

The response includes two crews from Christchurch and three from Poole, alongside firefighters from Ferndown, Wareham, Wimborne, Hamworthy, Swanage, Blandford, Verwood, Burley and Ringwood.

A support vehicle from Gillingham has also been dispatched to assist the operation.

Firefighters are working to contain the flames and prevent the fire spreading further across the heathland.

Residents warned to close windows and doors

Poole Fire Station issued an urgent warning to residents as significant smoke spread from the burning vegetation.

In a statement, the station said: “We are currently dealing with a heath fire on Canford Heath which is creating a significant amount of smoke in the area.

“We are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed. We do also ask people to avoid the area while we are trying to bring this fire under control.”

People living nearby are being urged to follow the fire service’s advice and avoid the nature reserve while emergency crews remain at work.

Aerial footage shows scale of heathland blaze

Images captured from above the incident show flames burning across a section of Canford Heath, with smoke rising into the night sky.

Canford Heath is an important area of lowland heathland and a designated nature conservation site.

Fires in such environments can spread through dry vegetation and damage sensitive habitats.

Emergency operation continues near Poole

At the time of the latest fire service update, crews remained at the scene tackling the blaze.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or damage to nearby homes in the information released.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

Residents are advised to avoid Canford Heath and allow emergency vehicles clear access while firefighters continue their work.

Further updates are expected from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service as the incident develops.