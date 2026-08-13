Major incident declared as firefighters battle large blaze near Westbury White Horse

A major incident has been declared by Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service amid increased demand as crews battle a large grass fire near the Westbury White Horse. Firefighters are tackling the blaze on grassland near the famous landmark at Bratton, with members of the public being urged to stay away from the area. The fire comes amid extremely dry conditions and a heightened wildfire risk across Wiltshire and the wider region. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service has declared a major incident in response to the level of demand currently being placed on its resources. In a statement, Swindon Fire Station said: “Dorset and Wiltshire have declared a major incident in response to the demands on our service at this time and we ask our community to do all they can to protect our resources and our environment.

“This includes all BBQs (not just disposable ones). “Please help to keep our community and environment safe.” People are being urged to avoid the area around the Westbury White Horse while firefighters work to bring the blaze under control. Meanwhile, Swindon Borough Council has banned barbecues at its country parks because of the exceptionally dry conditions and increased risk of fires starting and spreading rapidly. The major incident comes as fire and rescue services across parts of England deal with a series of significant fires during the hot and dry weather. Further details about the scale of the Westbury fire and the number of crews involved have not yet been confirmed. This is a developing incident and further updates will follow.