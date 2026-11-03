A major international search and rescue operation has been launched after a sailing vessel reportedly capsized in the Atlantic Ocean with one person on board.

HM Coastguard received a report of the incident at approximately 1.55pm on Monday, 2 November, around 190 nautical miles south-west of Mizen Head, off the coast of Ireland.

A fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft was deployed from Cornwall Airport Newquay and reportedly spent more than seven hours searching the remote stretch of ocean.

An Irish Coast Guard aircraft operating from Shannon Airport was subsequently dispatched to assist with the search.

Coastguard aircraft deployed in major Atlantic search

The location of the capsized vessel, approximately 219 miles from Mizen Head, has presented significant challenges for rescue crews.

The considerable distance from land makes it difficult for search and rescue helicopters to reach the area, with aircraft range and fuel requirements limiting the available response options.

The fixed-wing aircraft from Newquay was tasked with searching the waters around the reported position of the vessel.

An aircraft from the Irish Coast Guard was later deployed to provide further aerial search support.

A nearby vessel was also asked to assist at the scene.

HM Coastguard confirms emergency response

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told Plymouth Plus on Monday evening:

“HM Coastguard is responding to a report made at about 1.55pm on 2 November of a capsized sailing vessel with one person on board about 190 nautical miles south-west of Mizen Head, Ireland.

“An HM Coastguard aeroplane has been sent and a nearby vessel is assisting at the scene.”

Search faces challenges in remote Atlantic waters

The incident occurred far offshore in the Atlantic, where the distance from rescue bases can complicate search operations.

Fixed-wing aircraft can cover large areas of ocean and help identify vessels or people in distress, while nearby ships may be asked to divert to assist.

The involvement of British and Irish coastguard aircraft highlights the international response to the reported emergency.

The identity and nationality of the person believed to have been on board have not been disclosed.

There has been no confirmed information in the supplied report about whether the person has been located or rescued.

The latest verified outcome of the search was not available at the time of this report.

UKNIP will update this article when further confirmed information becomes available from the coastguard authorities.