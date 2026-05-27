Major Warehouse Fire Near North Circular Sparks London Fire Brigade Response

A large fire erupted at a warehouse near the North Circular Road in Neasden, London, on Monday night. The London Fire Brigade was called at 23:20 to tackle the blaze, which had the warehouse roof alight on their arrival. Around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines were deployed to bring the fire under control as the incident unfolded.

Firefighting Efforts Underway

Station Commander Gary Melia, present at the scene, described the intense struggle firefighters faced: “Crews are working in hot and arduous conditions to bring this fire under control. Firefighters and officers are expected to remain on scene through the night.” Two 32-metre turntable ladders are being used as water towers to douse the flames from height.

Warnings For Local Residents

Residents and workers in the vicinity have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke generated by the fire. Commander Melia emphasised the importance of this precaution amidst the ongoing blaze.

Traffic Disruptions Expected

While the A406 North Circular remains open in both directions, some traffic disruption is anticipated westbound between the Staples Corner junction and the A4088, as well as on Waterloo Road. Motorists have been urged to expect delays while emergency services work.

Fire Brigade Deployment

The Brigade responded promptly, receiving 25 calls about the fire from 11.20pm. Crews were mobilised from multiple stations, including Willesden, Hendon, Finchley, Mill Hill, Wembley, Park Royal, West Hampstead, and Stanmore. Additional support came from turntable ladders from Wembley and Paddington fire stations.

Cause Of Fire Unknown

The origin of the warehouse fire remains under investigation with no confirmed cause at this time.