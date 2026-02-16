Malmesbury Man Guilty of Attempted Robbery in Broad Daylight

Thomas Lawton, 49, has been found guilty of attempting to rob a Royal Mail postman in Malmesbury last summer. The dramatic incident unfolded on August 2, 2025, and Lawton was convicted after a trial at Salisbury Crown Court on February 12.

Postman Targeted While on Delivery

The postman had just parked his van outside The Light on Bristol Street and was delivering parcels when Lawton approached him. Lawton tried to open the van door and, when challenged by the victim, demanded the man’s phone and keys, making threats of violence.

Fearing for his safety, the postman ran away, with Lawton in pursuit. Fortunately, the postie managed to escape back to the safety of his van before the situation escalated further.

Fear Gripped Victim and Community

Police Constable Hannah East of Central CID said: “Lawton’s behaviour left his victim fearing serious harm. It’s lucky the postman escaped unharmed while just trying to do his job.” “The incident happened on a sunny August weekend and drew attention from nearby residents and the wider Malmesbury community. We thank the witnesses whose help was vital in bringing Lawton to justice.”

Sentencing Date Set

Lawton remains in custody and will be sentenced on April 15. The community can breathe easier knowing justice is underway after this terrifying daylight ordeal.