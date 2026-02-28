Lewis Budge, 22, has been locked up for six years after he pushed father-of-two Robert Bromell into the road, right in front of a speeding ambulance with its blue lights flashing in Oban, Scotland.

Fatal Push in Front of Ambulance

Budge attacked Mr Bromell outside the Markie Dans bar on Corran Esplanade. The ambulance, rushing to an emergency, was flashing blue lights, but the sirens weren’t on.

Parked cars blocked the men’s view, so neither saw the vehicle hurtling towards them at 36-39mph. The driver reacted quickly but couldn’t avoid hitting Mr Bromell, who suffered fatal head injuries and died the next day in hospital.

From Murder to Culpable Homicide

Originally charged with murder, Budge pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide at Glasgow High Court in January 2026. Today, he was sentenced to six years.

Lord Arthurson slammed Budge for showing “no thought” for the danger he caused. He said:

“You deliberately pushed your victim, using both hands, into the roadway and into the path of the ambulance.”

The judge condemned Budge’s cold behaviour after the crash, saying he tried to pin the blame on Mr Bromell and did nothing until he was identified as the culprit. “Mr Bromell’s sons and his whole family will be deprived of his role in their lives,” the judge added.

Tragic Night Out Ends in Horror

Budge and Mr Bromell were part of a group leaving the bar at closing time. CCTV showed Budge pushing Mr Bromell with enough force to knock him off balance into the ambulance’s path.

Slowed footage played in court captured the horror moment the ambulance hit Mr Bromell, who tried to break his fall before suffering fatal injuries. He was rushed to the Royal Alexandra Hospital but died later that afternoon.

Family Pays Tribute as Killer is Sentenced

Relatives described Mr Bromell, nicknamed Hogan, as a man with a “cheeky smile and funny character” who was never without a joke. A family member shouted, “You evil b*****d, I hope you rot in hell” as Budge was led away.

A GoFundMe raised over £2,400 to help with funeral costs for the much-loved dad-of-two. Budge’s lawyer said he was “deeply remorseful” and posed a minimal risk of reoffending, calling it a tragic but reckless mistake.

More news from Glasgow