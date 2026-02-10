Watch Live
BABY HORROR PROBE Man, 31, Charged with Murder of One-Year-Old Girl on Isle of Wight

  Published: 3:50 pm February 10, 2026

Published: 3:50 pm February 10, 2026
Updated: 1:01 am February 11, 2026

 

A 31-year-old man has become the second person charged with murder following the tragic death of a one-year-old girl on the Isle of Wight.

Second Murder Charge in Baby’s Death

Jayla-Jean McLaren died in hospital on August 3 last year after being admitted with serious injuries.

Hampshire Police have now charged Adrian Lawton of Newport with murder and causing or allowing the death of the toddler. He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court this Wednesday.

Another Charged After Baby’s Death

This comes after 27-year-old Samara Jay Glover was charged with the same offences last month. She appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on March 23. A provisional trial is scheduled for June 29.

Family Tribute and Police Statement

The family of Jayla-Jean released a heartbreaking message saying, “Mummy, daddy, and nanny will always love you. Fly high, princess.”

Det Supt Rod Kenny said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with all who knew and loved Jayla-Jean.”

“We know emotions are understandably high in the local community following news of this devastating incident.”

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are working tirelessly to establish the full facts surrounding Jayla-Jean’s death.”

“We urge people not to speculate as it could cause further distress and hinder the police investigation.”

“We will provide updates as soon as we can.”

