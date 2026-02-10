A 31-year-old man has become the second person charged with murder following the tragic death of a one-year-old girl on the Isle of Wight.

Second Murder Charge in Baby’s Death

Jayla-Jean McLaren died in hospital on August 3 last year after being admitted with serious injuries.

Hampshire Police have now charged Adrian Lawton of Newport with murder and causing or allowing the death of the toddler. He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court this Wednesday.

Another Charged After Baby’s Death

This comes after 27-year-old Samara Jay Glover was charged with the same offences last month. She appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on March 23. A provisional trial is scheduled for June 29.

Family Tribute and Police Statement

The family of Jayla-Jean released a heartbreaking message saying, “Mummy, daddy, and nanny will always love you. Fly high, princess.”