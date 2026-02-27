Man, 38, Arrested After Winston Churchill Statue Vandalised with ‘Zionist War Criminal’ Graffiti

Pro-Palestine activists have defaced the statue of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in Westminster with inflammatory slogans.

Statue Covered in Controversial Slogans

Overnight, the iconic bronze monument outside the Houses of Parliament was spray-painted with red graffiti bearing phrases such as “Zionist war criminal,” “Stop the Genocide,” “Never again is Now,” and “Globalise the Intifada.”

The vandals also added the Dutch phrase “groetjes uit den haag,” translating to “Greetings from The Hague.”

Westminster heritage wardens were spotted covering the graffiti with tape and plastic bags, while police cordoned off the area for cleanup early Friday.

Outrage from Politicians and Public

Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge condemned the attack, saying: “Absolutely disgraceful – Churchill is the greatest champion of freedom in our history. A truly great man who stood up to, and defeated, the most evil war criminal of them all.”

Matt Vickers, Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party, told GB News: “It’s disgusting and vile. Whoever is doing this needs to be held to account. This is an attack on democracy, on this country’s culture and history.”

Social media erupted with fury. One user tweeted: “Without Churchill, there’d be no Britain left to protest in.” Another added: “An attack on this statue is an attack on the heart of Britain.”

Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Criminal Damage

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage in connection with the incident.

The 12-foot statue has been a repeated target for vandals, including protests in 2020 where it was daubed with claims of racism during Black Lives Matter demonstrations. That same year, an Extinction Rebellion protester was fined for defacing the monument.

Churchill’s Complex Legacy and Government Response

Since 1973, Churchill’s statue has stood near Parliament Square, alongside statues of other notable statesmen like Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln.

Last year, the government passed new laws making it a criminal offence for protesters to climb statues, including Churchill’s, following a rise in vandalism.

In December, police warned that chanting slogans like “Globalise the intifada” would lead to arrests, citing security concerns after recent terror attacks.

Historian Michael Makovsky notes Zionism was central to Churchill’s beliefs. As Colonial Secretary in 1921, he played a key role in implementing the Balfour Declaration, supporting a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Churchill once said, “Wherever the footprints of the Jew in Palestine are found, you have prosperity, progress and scientific methods of cultivation.”

