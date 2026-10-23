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FATAL CRASH Man, 54, Dies After Being Hit by Lorry on A127 in Havering as Police Launch Witness Appeal

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A 54-year-old man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A127 Southend Arterial Road in Havering, east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the busy arterial road at approximately 6.44pm on Thursday 22 October 2026, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

The London Ambulance Service attended, but despite the emergency response, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man had been crossing the road when the collision occurred.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Police Investigate Fatal A127 Collision

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The incident happened on the A127 Southend Arterial Road, a major route connecting east London with Essex.

Officers are working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the collision.

No arrests have been made, and enquiries remain ongoing.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased man or further details about the lorry involved.

Detectives Appeal for Dashcam and CCTV Footage

Detective Inspector Sion Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, is urging witnesses to assist the investigation.

He said:

“We are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.”

Investigators are particularly interested in footage recorded by motorists or nearby surveillance cameras around the time of the collision.

DI Hughes added:

“Any information you have could be vital in our investigation.”

Police are encouraging anyone travelling along the A127 in Havering at approximately 6.44pm on Thursday to check whether their dashcam captured anything relevant.

Residents and businesses with CCTV footage are also asked to come forward.

How to Contact the Metropolitan Police

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist detectives should contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 5831/22OCT.

Officers are continuing their enquiries, and no arrests have been announced.

The exact circumstances of the collision have not yet been established.

A 54-year-old man has lost his life, and specialist officers are supporting his family as the investigation continues.

UKNIP | Havering and East London News | 23 October 2026

Source: Metropolitan Police official witness appeal.

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