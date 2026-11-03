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Man, 58, suffers life-changing injuries after TVR Chimaera crashes on A23 near Gatwick Airport

A 58-year-old man has suffered life-changing injuries after a sports car left the road on the A23 near Gatwick Airport, triggering a major emergency services response.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the A23 London Road at Lowfield Heath, near Crawley, at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday, 31 October.

The incident involved a TVR Chimaera which had left the carriageway.

The driver sustained serious, life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remained at the time of the latest police update.

Emergency services close A23 near Gatwick

The collision prompted a significant response from Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The southbound carriageway was closed between Lowfield Heath and the County Oak roundabout while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Traffic disruption was also reported between Old Brighton Road at Lowfield Heath Roundabout and Fleming Way, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

The incident was first recorded by traffic monitoring services shortly before 2.45pm.

Firefighters attended the scene alongside police and ambulance crews as emergency services worked to make the area safe.

Police launch Operation Solihull investigation

Sussex Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the TVR Chimaera shortly before the collision, as well as motorists who may have captured relevant dashcam footage.

Investigators are particularly keen to hear from anyone travelling along the A23 London Road near Lowfield Heath at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Solihull.

The circumstances that led to the vehicle leaving the carriageway remain under investigation.

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