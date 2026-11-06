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MURDER CHARGE Man, 68, charged with murder of Lorena Ciupeanu four years after her death in Wanstead

A 68-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who died after being found unresponsive in east London four years ago.

Kevin Bramley, of Hermon Hill, Wanstead, was arrested on Thursday, 5 November 2026, in connection with the death of 28-year-old Lorena Ciupeanu.

Bramley, who was in a relationship with Lorena at the time of her death, was charged later the same day with murder, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that all the charges relate to Lorena.

Woman died after being taken to Whipps Cross Hospital

Police were called after Lorena was taken to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone on 4 November 2022.

The 28-year-old had been found unresponsive and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died the following day, 5 November 2022.

The circumstances surrounding her death have since been investigated by detectives.

Suspect due before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court

Bramley was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, exactly four years after Lorena was taken to hospital.

He was subsequently charged with four offences relating to her.

The 68-year-old is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, 6 November 2026.

The Metropolitan Police has not released further details about the evidence gathered during the investigation.

The allegations will now be dealt with through the criminal courts.

Bramley has been charged but has not been convicted of any of the offences.

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