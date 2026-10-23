A 78-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision in Cheshire that claimed the life of a 29-year-old off-duty police officer.

David Millar is due to appear before Crewe Magistrates’ Court on 23 November 2026 following the death of Cheshire Police officer Alice Mayo.

PC Mayo died after her Fiat 500 was involved in a collision with a Land Rover on the A534 in Arclid, near Sandbach, on Saturday 7 February 2026.

Despite the emergency response, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Millar has been released on bail ahead of his first scheduled court appearance.

Police Officer Died Following A534 Collision

PC Mayo had served with Cheshire Police for more than six years and was a member of the Macclesfield BEAT team.

She was off duty when the collision occurred.

Following her death, colleagues and senior police leaders paid tribute to her dedication and commitment to the communities she served.

The charge against Millar follows an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

No court has yet determined his guilt, and the criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

Family Pay Heartbreaking Tribute to Alice

Alice’s family described her as a much-loved relative who brought happiness and laughter into their lives.

In an emotional tribute following her death, they said:

“She was beautiful inside and out.”

The family remembered her kindness, resilience and achievements, describing how proud they were of everything she had accomplished.

They said she had overcome difficulties in her life and was enjoying a particularly happy period when she died.

Her death had left a devastating absence in their lives, they said, but they would continue to treasure the memories they shared.

Chief Constable Pays Tribute to Dedicated Officer

Cheshire Police Chief Constable Mark Roberts described PC Mayo as a respected and well-liked member of the force.

He praised her professionalism and said she would be deeply missed by those who worked alongside her.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dan Price also expressed his condolences following the collision.

He said his thoughts were with Alice’s family, friends, colleagues and the wider policing community.

Driver Due Before Magistrates Next Month

David Millar, 78, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is scheduled to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 November 2026.

The court will consider the allegation as criminal proceedings progress.

Millar has been charged but has not been convicted. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.