An 80-year-old man has died and two other people have been injured after an articulated lorry struck a stationary car on the A303 in Wiltshire.

The fatal collision happened shortly after 3pm on Monday 9 November 2026, on the westbound carriageway between Deptford and Chicklade.

Wiltshire Police confirmed that the elderly man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked at the side of the road when it was struck by the heavy goods vehicle.

Despite the emergency response, he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported following the tragedy.

Two passengers in the car, a 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, were injured and taken to hospital.

Police confirmed that their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the articulated lorry was uninjured.

Two Air Ambulances Sent to Serious A303 Collision

Emergency services launched a major response following reports of the collision on Monday afternoon.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and Great Western Air Ambulance were both dispatched to the scene, alongside police and firefighters.

The A303 was subsequently closed in both directions between the A350 near Chicklade and the A36 at Deptford, causing significant disruption to traffic travelling through Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were attending the incident and advised motorists to find alternative routes.

The closure affected a major route linking the South East with the West Country, with lengthy queues developing as emergency services worked at the scene.

National Highways also warned motorists of severe delays.

Police Confirm Stationary Car Was Hit by Lorry

Wiltshire Police have now revealed that the collision involved a car which was stationary at the side of the road.

The vehicle was struck by an articulated HGV travelling westbound between Deptford and Chicklade.

The 80-year-old driver sustained fatal injuries.

Two other occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have not confirmed why the car was stationary or disclosed the circumstances that led to the lorry striking it.

The Serious Collision Investigation Team is carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened.

Collision Investigators Appeal for Dashcam Footage

Following the fatal crash, Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or the vehicles beforehand.

Officers are particularly interested in dashcam recordings from motorists travelling along the A303 between Deptford and Chicklade on Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe footage from passing vehicles could help establish the sequence of events leading up to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team.

Telephone: 01225 694597

Email: [email protected]

Reference: Log 150 of Monday 9 November 2026.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.