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SERIOUS INJURIES Man, 87, Arrested After Woman Seriously Injured in Crash Outside Wakefield BMW Dealership

An 87-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a woman was struck by a car outside a BMW dealership in Wakefield.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision on Dewsbury Road at approximately 7.14pm on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident involved a red Hyundai i10 and a pedestrian outside the Sandal BMW dealership.

Emergency services attended the scene, where the injured woman required hospital treatment.

Police have confirmed that although her injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Elderly Man Arrested at Scene of Collision

An 87-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was subsequently interviewed by officers and released on police bail while the investigation continues.

No charges have been announced.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances that led to the collision or established publicly how the pedestrian came to be struck.

The investigation is being handled by specialist officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision on Dewsbury Road to come forward.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to motorists who were travelling past the Sandal BMW dealership at around 7.14pm.

Drivers with dashcam cameras are being urged to review their recordings for footage that may show the red Hyundai i10, the pedestrian or the moments leading up to the collision.

West Yorkshire Police said:

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are urging anyone who witnessed any part of this incident who has not already spoken to the police to come forward.”

Police are also seeking relevant dashcam recordings from vehicles travelling through the area at the time.

How to Contact West Yorkshire Police

Anyone with information or footage can contact the Roads Policing Unit through the West Yorkshire Police live chat service.

Witnesses can also call 101, quoting log 1514 of 10 November 2026.

The 87-year-old man remains on police bail as enquiries continue into the circumstances of the collision.

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