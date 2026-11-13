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PETROL BOMB ATTACK Man admits petrol bomb attack on Maida Vale Islamic centre as police reveal suspected Iranian motive

A man who hurled petrol bombs into the grounds of an Islamic centre in west London has admitted two explosives offences after an attack police believe was motivated by the site’s perceived links to the Iranian government.

Iman Zand, 47, of Green Lane, Edgware, pleaded guilty to possession of an explosive with intent to injure property at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday (13 November).

He had already admitted causing an explosion likely to endanger life or injure property at an earlier hearing on Wednesday (11 November).

The charges relate to an attack on the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale during the early hours of 3 February 2026.

Nobody was injured, although a cabin within the grounds was damaged by fire.

Petrol bombs thrown over Islamic centre wall

Police were called to the centre at around 12.10am after a security guard reported incendiary devices being thrown into the grounds.

Investigators established that a man had approached the premises carrying bottles containing accelerant.

He lit one of the devices before throwing two bottles over the perimeter wall and escaping in a car.

The attack caused fire damage to a cabin, but the main Islamic centre building escaped damage.

Metropolitan Police detectives launched an immediate investigation, treating the incident as a hate crime.

Police suspect attack was linked to Iranian political tensions

The Islamic Centre of England has previously been the focus of protests involving opponents of the Iranian government.

Detectives believe Zand, a British national born in Iran, targeted the building because he considered it to have links to the Iranian authorities.

Police have not established publicly that Zand was acting on behalf of any organisation or government.

The attack prompted increased police patrols and engagement with the local community amid concerns about tensions surrounding the centre.

CCTV and number plate cameras led detectives to suspect

Officers reviewed CCTV footage showing a man arriving near the Islamic centre by car, approaching the gates and throwing incendiary devices before driving away.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras helped investigators link the vehicle to Zand.

Later the same day, officers stopped him near his home in Edgware and arrested him on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Specialist forensic teams recovered the bottles used in the attack.

Zand gave no comment during his police interview and was subsequently charged and remanded in custody.

During court proceedings, he accepted responsibility for the incident but claimed he had been experiencing mental health difficulties at the time.

Detective warns petrol bomb attack could have killed

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, who led the Metropolitan Police investigation, described the incident as premeditated and said it could have had devastating consequences.

He said: “This was a premeditated and deeply disturbing attack which caused significant concern both within the local community and across the country. Zand is clearly a dangerous individual.

“Armed with petrol bombs, the defendant travelled to the place of worship under the cover of darkness and carried out a targeted attack that could easily have resulted in devastating loss of life.

“I would like to pay tribute to officers on the ground who responded rapidly as well as to the Maida Vale community for their support and assistance throughout the investigation.

“The outcome sends a powerful message that hatred and violence directed towards any community will not be tolerated, and that we remain committed to identifying those responsible for such offences, bringing them to justice and protecting all Londoners.”

Zand will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

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