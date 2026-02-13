Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

A man has appeared in court charged with public order offences after reports that an...

Published: 6:31 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:32 am February 13, 2026
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

A man has appeared in court charged with public order offences after reports that an Essex Police officer was racially abused during protest activity outside The Bell Hotel in Epping.

Darren Summerfield, 35, of Ashbury Crescent, Guildford, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (10 February) charged with racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The charge relates to an incident said to have taken place during a protest outside The Bell Hotel on Sunday, 8 February.

Summerfield is also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in relation to a previous protest on 28 December last year.

During the hearing, Summerfield admitted the charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. However, he denied the allegation of racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that the alleged offences stem from reports that a serving Essex Police officer was subjected to racial abuse while policing the protest.

Summerfield was released on bail with strict conditions imposed by the court. These include exclusion from the district of Epping, enforced by a GPS monitoring tag, and a prohibition on publishing material on his YouTube channel relating to The Bell Hotel.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 12 February 2027 for trial.

In a separate development, a 49-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour. Enquiries in connection with the incident remain ongoing.

Essex Police have previously stated they will not tolerate hate-related offences and will take robust action where officers or members of the public are subjected to abuse.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting the relevant incident number.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

POLICE PROBE Missing Man Gary Piatek Named in Murder Probe

UK News
Hit-and-Run Horror in Margate: Woman, 70s, Injured – UKNIP

MANHUNT Man with Weapon Sparks Panic on M2 Near Blue Bell Hill

UK News

CALLING TIME Top Civil Servant Quits Downing Street Days After Chief of Staff Shocker

UK News

GENDER FRENZY Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague Sparks Baby Girl Rumours After ‘Slip-Up’ on YouTube

UK News

BACKTRACKING Manchester United Forced to Defend Diversity After Billionaire Owner’s Shocking Comments

UK News

MONEY ROW Construction Worker Jailed for Murdering Customer in Dartford

UK News

LENGTHY SENTANCE Teen Killer of Leo Ross Named: 15-Year-Old Kian Moulton Handed 13-Year Minimum Sentence

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Syrian Rape Suspects Demand Male Interpreter in Shocking Düsseldorf Trial

Breaking News, World News

GANG RAPE British Men Charged with Gang Rape in Croatia

Breaking News

BREAKING NEWS

MURDER PROBE Police launch murder investigation after deadly stabbing in Manor Park Road, Brent

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

UK News

Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Ex-Labour Mayor Convicted for Helping Rapist Son Hide Phone

UK News

Ex-Labour Mayor Convicted for Helping Rapist Son Hide Phone

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

SHOWDOWN BBC to battle Donald Trump in $10bn defamation showdown amid huge cost cuts

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

BBC to battle Donald Trump in $10bn defamation showdown amid huge cost cuts

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

UK News

Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live