£100K Heroin Haul Snatched in Swindon Drug Bust

A 27-year-old man was arrested after cops smashed a major heroin operation in Swindon. Officers swooped on a property in Downton Road, Penhill, on Tuesday (11 February), discovering £100,000 worth of the deadly Class A drug.
Community Tips Lead to Big Break
Residents tipped off police about suspicious drug activity. Acting on these leads, officers executed a search warrant, backed by a sniffer dog unit. Their efforts uncovered a stash of heroin, mobile phones, cash, and drug paraphernalia.
Suspect Held on Multiple Charges
The man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. He’s also being questioned over assault by beating and criminal damage. He remains in custody as investigations continue.
“We have arrested a man after around £100,000 worth of heroin was found during a warrant thanks to PD Merlin’s nose,” said a Wiltshire Police spokesperson. “Officers from the local NPT, LPTT and Dog units executed a warrant yesterday (11/02) in Downton Road, Penhill, following intelligence from the community. Heroin with a street value of £100,000 was found, along with mobile phones, cash and drug paraphernalia.”