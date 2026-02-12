£100K Heroin Haul Snatched in Swindon Drug Bust

A 27-year-old man was arrested after cops smashed a major heroin operation in Swindon. Officers swooped on a property in Downton Road, Penhill, on Tuesday (11 February), discovering £100,000 worth of the deadly Class A drug.

Community Tips Lead to Big Break

Residents tipped off police about suspicious drug activity. Acting on these leads, officers executed a search warrant, backed by a sniffer dog unit. Their efforts uncovered a stash of heroin, mobile phones, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Suspect Held on Multiple Charges

The man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. He’s also being questioned over assault by beating and criminal damage. He remains in custody as investigations continue.