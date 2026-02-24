Watch Live
TESCO EXTRA Man Banned from Driving After Refusing Drug Test in Tesco Car Park

A 49-year-old driver caught slumped in his car and refusing a drug test has been...

Published: 2:08 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 2:08 pm February 24, 2026
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

A 49-year-old driver caught slumped in his car and refusing a drug test has been slapped with a hefty driving ban and a suspended jail term.

Slumped Driver Sparks Alarm in Chelmsford

Robert Ames was found unresponsive behind the wheel of his Vauxhall Astra in a Tesco car park on Princes Road, Chelmsford. Shop staff raised the alarm after Ames struggled to control the vehicle and even hit a member of staff on 31 March 2025.

Refused Drug Test Lands Him in Hot Water

When officers arrived, they arrested Ames on suspicion of drug driving. Taken to Chelmsford custody, he refused to provide a specimen for analysis—a criminal offence in its own right. Ames pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 1 April 2025.

Harsh Penalties for Refusal

  • Driving ban for 50 months (could be reduced if he completes an approved course)
  • 12-week suspended prison sentence
  • Over £700 in fines and court costs
  • Rehabilitation order with supervision

“Refusing to provide a specimen is not acceptable and is an offence in its own right,” said Mr Adam Pipe, Head of Roads Policing. “It prevents officers from obtaining crucial evidence and undermines efforts to keep our roads safe.”

Ames now faces a long road to redemption after putting lives at risk and flouting the law.

