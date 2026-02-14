A 41-year-old man has been charged with running two brothels in Birmingham city centre following a police crackdown.

Police Snare Dongping Xiao on Bradford Street

West Midlands Police revealed that Dongping Xiao, who has no fixed address, was arrested on Bradford Street on Monday, 9 February. After a thorough investigation by the Birmingham Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation (SOCEX) team, he now faces charges for operating two brothels.

Court Appearance and Next Steps

Xiao appeared before Birmingham Magistrates on Wednesday, 11 February. He was remanded in custody and is set to return for a hearing in August.

Police Warn Public to Speak Out

The SOCEX team specialises in tackling adult sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and organised immigration crime. Authorities urge anyone with information or suspicions to contact them on 101.

You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.