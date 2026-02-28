A 38-year-old man has been hit with criminal damage charges following graffiti vandalism on the iconic Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square.

Arrest Made in Early Hours

Caspar San Giorgio, of no fixed address, was arrested just after 4am on Friday, 27 February. Police swiftly took him into custody, linking him directly to the graffiti.

Court Appearance Scheduled

He was formally charged around 3:50am on Saturday, 28 February, and remanded in custody. San Giorgio is set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many condemning the defacement of such a historic monument.

