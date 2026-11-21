A 34-year-old man has been charged with kidnap following a report of an attempted rape in Leeds city centre.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were investigating an incident involving a woman near the junction of East Parade and South Parade at around 3am on Friday (20 November).

Andrew Wilks, of no fixed address, was charged with kidnap and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday (23 November).

The investigation is continuing, with enquiries being carried out by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit.

The charge announced by police is kidnap. No charge of attempted rape was announced in the force’s 21 November statement.