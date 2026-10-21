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HATE ATTACK Man charged after three Jewish women assaulted in Hackney

A 33-year-old man has been charged after three Jewish women were assaulted in Hackney.

Abdisamad Siad, of Pilgrims Way, Islington, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October.

Police were called to Clapton Common at around 1.40pm on Monday, 19 October, following reports that a man had been detained by Shomrim after three Jewish women were assaulted.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

Police increase patrols

The Metropolitan Police said patrols have been increased in the local area following the incident.

Officers are also engaging with Jewish community leaders to provide reassurance.

Siad has additionally been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an unrelated incident involving a woman believed to be known to him in Islington on Friday, 16 October.

Appeal for information

Anyone with information about the incidents in Clapton Common is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3400/19OCT.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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