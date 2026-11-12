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DRIVER CHARGED Man Charged After Woman in Her 70s Killed in Wembley Van Collision

Willesden Magistrates' Court

A 45-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman in her 70s was killed in a collision involving a van in Wembley, north-west London.

Arjan Osmani, of Arnold Close, Harrow, was charged on Wednesday 11 November following the fatal collision on The Avenue.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at approximately 5.45pm on Tuesday 10 November 2026 after reports that a van had collided with a pedestrian.

The woman, who was in her 70s, died following the incident.

Osmani was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with three offences.

Driver Faces Three Charges Following Fatal Collision

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Osmani has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death while unlicensed.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 November.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain the subject of a police investigation.

Officers have not released further details about the events leading up to the incident.

Family of Wembley Collision Victim Informed

The woman’s next of kin have been informed of her death and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Her identity has not been publicly released.

The family have requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

Police Appeal for Dashcam and Doorbell Footage

Detectives are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision or have information about the circumstances surrounding it.

Police are particularly interested in obtaining dashcam and doorbell camera footage recorded in the area of The Avenue, Wembley, around the time of the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 5569/10NOV.

 

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