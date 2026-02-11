Man Charged After Woman Stabbed and Found in Swindon

A 31-year-old man has been named and charged following a stabbing incident involving a woman in Swindon.

Stabbing Reported at Swindon Home

Emergency services rushed to a property on Pinehurst Road around 9pm on Saturday, 7 February, after reports of a woman suffering knife wounds. The victim was treated for a stab wound to the hand.

Attack Actually Took Place in Salisbury

It emerged that the stabbing happened in Salisbury. The woman managed to return to her home in Swindon before calling for help.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Michael Sheehan, of Harnham Road, Salisbury, was arrested by Wiltshire Police.

He faces charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Sheehan was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Monday, 9 February.

A remand status update will follow shortly.