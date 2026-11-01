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ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Woolwich, south-east London, left a man fighting for his life.

Paul Rosser-Davies, of Brewhouse Road, Greenwich, was charged on Sunday (1 November) with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (2 November).

Man found with gunshot wound in parked car

The charges relate to an incident in Frances Street, Woolwich, on Thursday, 22 October.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 8.09pm following reports that shots had been fired.

Shortly after arriving, officers found a 32-year-old man in a parked car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He received treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, according to the force’s statement issued on 1 November.

Court hearing scheduled

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Rosser-Davies had been charged following the investigation.

The allegations have not yet been determined by a court. No further circumstances of the shooting were disclosed in the statement.

Rosser-Davies is expected to appear before magistrates on 2 November.

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