A 40-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving offences after a pedestrian suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a collision in Leeds.

John Collett, of Station Road, Cross Gates, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident on Easy Road on 11 November, West Yorkshire Police said.

Five charges following Leeds collision

He also faces charges of failing to stop a vehicle when required by a police officer, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without third-party insurance and fraudulent use of a registration mark.

Collett was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 November.

Pedestrian remains in hospital

The injured pedestrian, a man in his 40s, remained in hospital and was likely to have life-changing injuries, according to the police update.

Detectives also arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug supply offences. He was released on bail. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of an act intended to pervert the course of justice and was in custody when the statement was issued.

The charges are allegations and the case remains before the courts.