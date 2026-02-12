Adrian Lawton, 31, accused of murdering 17-month-old Jayla-Jean McLaren, faced Portsmouth Crown Court today. Lawton, currently homeless but formerly from Dairy Crest Drive, Newport, spoke only to confirm his name before Judge Bowes KC.

He stands charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Toddler Rushed to Hospital After Horrific Injuries

It all began in the early hours of Friday, 1st August last year, when baby Jayla-Jean was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries. She was then airlifted to Southampton General Hospital for specialist care.

Despite desperate efforts, Jayla-Jean tragically died on Sunday, 3rd August, from severe head injuries. Her death shocked the local community, sparking an outpouring of grief.

Co-Accused Woman Also in Court

Earlier this month, 27-year-old Samara Glover, also from Dairy Crest Drive, stood at Portsmouth Crown Court facing the same charges.

Next Court Dates and Bail Status

Judge Bowes adjourned the case until 19th February for a case management hearing. Both Lawton and Glover are expected to enter pleas on 23rd March.

Lawton remains in custody pending further proceedings.