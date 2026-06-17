Man Charged with Arson Attack on Golders Green Memorial Wall

Ali Reza Fallahi, 45, a British-Iranian man from Ilford, has been charged with arson following a fire at a memorial wall in Limes Avenue, Golders Green, NW11. The attack, investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing London, occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, 27 April. Police received a fire report later that evening.

Arson Allegation Emerges

Fallahi faces charges under sections 1(1), 1(3), and 4 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971. The charge marks a serious development in the investigation into the deliberate fire at the memorial site.

Police And Court Actions

Fallahi is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 18 June. The case is under active review by authorities, given the sensitive nature involving a public memorial.

Community Reaction

The attack has caused alarm locally, with residents concerned about the targeting of a memorial wall. The police continue their inquiry amid community calls for safety and justice.