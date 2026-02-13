A man has been charged with attempted murder following a brutal attack in Sheerness that left a man in his 60s with serious head injuries.

Attack Rocks Sheerness High Street

Kent Police rushed to a private property on the High Street at 6.43pm on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. Officers found the victim badly hurt and immediately sent him to a London hospital. Thankfully, he has since been discharged.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Later that evening, police arrested 31-year-old Aidan Kirby from Pentrich Avenue, Enfield, London. He was charged with attempted murder the very next day.

Kirby appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded ahead of a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 13 March.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Kent Police continue to investigate and urge anyone who saw the incident or has relevant CCTV footage to come forward.