A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Croydon that left a young man dead in the early hours of Sunday, 15 February.

Ellis Anim-Annor Held Over Fatal Attack

Ellis Anim-Annor, from Bromley, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 19 February. The charge relates to the stabbing of 22-year-old Lorik Abazi on Hesterman Way, Croydon.

Police rushed to the scene just after 1:15am after reports of a stabbing. Three men were found with stab wounds. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, Lorik sadly died in hospital. Specialist officers are now supporting his grieving family.

Ten Arrested in Widespread Investigation

Ten people have been arrested following the attack.

Three suspects—two 25-year-old women and the 28-year-old man charged with murder—were arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Both women were bailed, though one was re-arrested on Wednesday for perverting the course of justice and is now bailed again.

Four others, aged 21 to 22, were arrested on suspicion of affray; most have been bailed.

One man with life-threatening injuries was discharged from the hospital and released on bail.

Two 22-year-old women remain in custody after being arrested for affray on Thursday.

Police Seek Witnesses and Footage

Authorities continue probing the incident and urge anyone with info, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward. Evidence can be submitted online via the Major Incident Public Portal or by calling police on 101, quoting CAD 511/15FEB.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.