Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Deadly Croydon Stabbing

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Croydon that...

Published: 10:28 am February 19, 2026
Updated: 10:28 am February 19, 2026

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Croydon that left a young man dead in the early hours of Sunday, 15 February.

Ellis Anim-Annor Held Over Fatal Attack

Ellis Anim-Annor, from Bromley, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 19 February. The charge relates to the stabbing of 22-year-old Lorik Abazi on Hesterman Way, Croydon.

Police rushed to the scene just after 1:15am after reports of a stabbing. Three men were found with stab wounds. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, Lorik sadly died in hospital. Specialist officers are now supporting his grieving family.

Ten Arrested in Widespread Investigation

  • Ten people have been arrested following the attack.
  • Three suspects—two 25-year-old women and the 28-year-old man charged with murder—were arrested on Sunday afternoon.
  • Both women were bailed, though one was re-arrested on Wednesday for perverting the course of justice and is now bailed again.
  • Four others, aged 21 to 22, were arrested on suspicion of affray; most have been bailed.
  • One man with life-threatening injuries was discharged from the hospital and released on bail.
  • Two 22-year-old women remain in custody after being arrested for affray on Thursday.

Police Seek Witnesses and Footage

Authorities continue probing the incident and urge anyone with info, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward. Evidence can be submitted online via the Major Incident Public Portal or by calling police on 101, quoting CAD 511/15FEB.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FLOUTS UK BAN Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

UK News

SAVAGE STABBING Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

UK News

ABUSED Vinicius Jr Hit by 20th Racist Attack – This Time at Benfica

UK News

Bingo Online Strategies That Actually Work for Consistent Payouts

UK News

VILE CRIMES Pervert Elliot Jones Jailed for 26 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

UK News

How Casino Expectations Shape Player Satisfaction

UK News

Festive Casino Tournaments Seasonal Leaderboards and Rewards

UK News

Highest Jackpot Slots Available at Online Casinos

UK News

FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Malachy Dozie Mbah After Early Morning Crash in Newcastle-under-Lyme

UK News

DESPERATE PLEA Young Brits Desperate for £150k Neck Surgery Abroad as NHS Turns Back

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Transparent Rewards Take Over as Low-Wager Bonuses Define the Industry

UK News

Transparent Rewards Take Over as Low-Wager Bonuses Define the Industry

UK News

Single-Tap Success Becomes the Global Standard for Mobile-First Onboarding

UK News

Single-Tap Success Becomes the Global Standard for Mobile-First Onboarding

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

NO EVIDENCE Surrey Police Find No Record of Historic Abuse Claims Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Surrey Police Find No Record of Historic Abuse Claims Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

DRUGS QUEEN JAILED EncroChat Drugs Queen Jailed for Four Years After Blowing £100,000 on Botox, Designer Clothes and Gambling

UK News

EncroChat Drugs Queen Jailed for Four Years After Blowing £100,000 on Botox, Designer Clothes and Gambling

UK News

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Chaos on A303: Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Road in Hampshire

UK News

Chaos on A303: Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Road in Hampshire

UK News

URGENT APPEAL Missing Elderly Man Last Seen in Bromley

UK News

Missing Elderly Man Last Seen in Bromley

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays

DELAYS EXPECTED A2 Westbound SHUT After Lorry Blaze Sparks Carriageway Closure

UK News
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays

A2 Westbound SHUT After Lorry Blaze Sparks Carriageway Closure

UK News

SKATE PARK ATTACK Man Killed and Teen Critically Injured in Northampton Skate Park stabbing

UK News

Man Killed and Teen Critically Injured in Northampton Skate Park stabbing

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Officer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

HGV Driver Arrested After Deadly Hit-and-Run in Halifax

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Officer Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

HGV Driver Arrested After Deadly Hit-and-Run in Halifax

UK News
Watch Live