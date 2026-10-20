A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who was fatally stabbed in Manchester.

Lawrence Johnson, 26, of Manchester, has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Alisha Samuels and the attempted murder of a man.

The charges relate to an incident on Dorking Avenue in Newton Heath on 15 October.

Johnson has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October.

Police continue murder investigation

Greater Manchester Police were called to the area at around 2am following reports of a disturbance.

Alisha was found seriously injured and later died.

Residents reported hearing screaming and shouting in the street around the time of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death despite the charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Bryant said: “We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of Alisha’s tragic death and to provide Alisha’s family with some answers.

“We have now charged a man, but our investigation is not over.”

Appeal for information and footage

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 5464 or submit information through the force’s Major Incident Public Portal.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Proceedings are now active and Johnson is entitled to a fair trial.