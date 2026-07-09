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MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder over disappearance of Dudley mother-of-seven nearly 30 years ago

Man charged with murder over disappearance of Dudley mother-of-seven nearly 30 years ago

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-seven who disappeared from Dudley almost three decades ago.

Trevor Dunkley, 66, has been charged in connection with the death of Patricia Lashley, who was last seen near her home in Hall Street, Dudley, in September 1998.

Patricia, who was also known locally as Pat or Jade, was a mother of seven. Police said she also used the names Vanessa and Tricia, as well as the surname Bradford.

Dunkley has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, 13 July.

Detectives continue appeal for information

West Midlands Police said specialist officers continue to support Patricia’s family as the murder investigation progresses.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell said detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who knew Patricia or Trevor Dunkley.

She said Patricia was well known in Dudley town centre and Oldbury, and also had links to London, Newcastle, Wales and Scotland.

Police believe she moved to Dudley during the mid-1990s and regularly visited the No Limits nightclub along with a number of local pubs in the area. Detectives also believe Patricia and Dunkley knew one another.

Fresh appeal after murder charge

Officers are appealing for anyone who remembers Patricia, or who has information that could help build a clearer picture of her life and movements before she disappeared, to come forward.

They are also urging anyone who spoke to police when Patricia was first reported missing in 1998 to get back in touch, as fresh information could prove vital to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 3984 of 7 July.

As criminal proceedings are now active, everyone charged with a criminal offence has the right to a fair trial.

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Topics :Crime

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