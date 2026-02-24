Man Charged with Rape Set to Face Court in Leominster

Tomasz Knapik, 42, from Bargates, Leominster, is due in court today after being charged with rape and multiple sexual assault offences.

Serious Charges Stem from February Incident

The charges relate to a disturbing incident that took place on South Street, Leominster, on Sunday, 22 February 2026. Knapik faces rape, sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault by penetration.

Remanded in Custody Ahead of Magistrates’ Hearing

Knapik has been remanded in custody and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today to face the serious allegations.