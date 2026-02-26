A violent thug has been locked up for 16 years after chasing a man into traffic, wielding a machete, leading to a deadly crash.

Chase Ends in Tragedy on St Michael’s Road

Chris Maclean, 43, was admitted to manslaughter over the death of Jay Gerrett, who was struck by a car after fleeing from Maclean’s knife attack. The horrific incident unfolded on the evening of 2 August 2025 in Sittingbourne.

It all began when Jack Hunt, 33, took Mr Gerrett to Pembury Street to buy drugs. A heated argument broke out, quickly escalating to shouting matches. Hunt summoned Maclean and a third man, who stormed out from nearby houses to join the fracas.

Maclean taunted Mr Gerrett into a fight, then brandished a large machete, swinging it wildly at his face and body. Desperate, Mr Gerrett sprinted away but was chased onto a grass verge along St Michael’s Road. There, he tripped and fell into oncoming traffic. The impact was fatal.

Arrest and Trial Drama

Maclean was arrested in Canterbury three days later after investigations, including CCTV reviews and house-to-house enquiries. He feigned ignorance but police found cocaine on him. Charged with murder and drug offences, Maclean pleaded guilty to drug dealing but denied murder.

A trial was set for 24 February 2026, but on day one, Maclean suddenly pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors accepted the plea, along with his admission of the drug offence. On 26 February, he was sentenced to 16 years and classed as a dangerous offender.

Co-Defendant Faces Sentencing

Jack Hunt, of Platinum Way, Borden, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He is due in Maidstone Crown Court for sentencing on 1 May.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Traynor said: “Maclean delayed taking responsibility for Jay Gerrett’s death until the last minute, causing more pain to Jay’s family. We’re glad justice has been served for this violent man who didn’t hesitate to attack a stranger with a machete in public. We hope today’s sentence helps bring some closure to Jay’s loved ones.”

