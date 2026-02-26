Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MACHETE CHASE Man Chased Victim with Machete Before Fatal Crash in Sittingbourne

A violent thug has been locked up for 16 years after chasing a man into...

Published: 3:30 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 3:30 pm February 26, 2026

A violent thug has been locked up for 16 years after chasing a man into traffic, wielding a machete, leading to a deadly crash.

Chase Ends in Tragedy on St Michael’s Road

Chris Maclean, 43, was admitted to manslaughter over the death of Jay Gerrett, who was struck by a car after fleeing from Maclean’s knife attack. The horrific incident unfolded on the evening of 2 August 2025 in Sittingbourne.

It all began when Jack Hunt, 33, took Mr Gerrett to Pembury Street to buy drugs. A heated argument broke out, quickly escalating to shouting matches. Hunt summoned Maclean and a third man, who stormed out from nearby houses to join the fracas.

Maclean taunted Mr Gerrett into a fight, then brandished a large machete, swinging it wildly at his face and body. Desperate, Mr Gerrett sprinted away but was chased onto a grass verge along St Michael’s Road. There, he tripped and fell into oncoming traffic. The impact was fatal.

Arrest and Trial Drama

Maclean was arrested in Canterbury three days later after investigations, including CCTV reviews and house-to-house enquiries. He feigned ignorance but police found cocaine on him. Charged with murder and drug offences, Maclean pleaded guilty to drug dealing but denied murder.

A trial was set for 24 February 2026, but on day one, Maclean suddenly pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors accepted the plea, along with his admission of the drug offence. On 26 February, he was sentenced to 16 years and classed as a dangerous offender.

Co-Defendant Faces Sentencing

Jack Hunt, of Platinum Way, Borden, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He is due in Maidstone Crown Court for sentencing on 1 May.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Traynor said: “Maclean delayed taking responsibility for Jay Gerrett’s death until the last minute, causing more pain to Jay’s family. We’re glad justice has been served for this violent man who didn’t hesitate to attack a stranger with a machete in public. We hope today’s sentence helps bring some closure to Jay’s loved ones.”

More news from Canterbury

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BUSTED AND BANGED UP Brighton Burglar Busted and Banged Up for Regency Burglaries

National News

SPECIAL DELIVERY PCSO Delivers Puppies Amid Burglary Visit in West Yorkshire

UK News

KNOCKOUT BLOW Burglar Gets Brutal Backlash in Home Invasion Nightmare

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for 21-Year-Old Over Brutal Coventry Stabbing

UK News

WHO IS SHE? West Midlands Police want to talk to this woman over attack in Stourbridge

UK News

CLOSURE THREAT Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

UK News

VIOLENT TUBE THEFT Woman Jailed for Rubbishing Phone and Snatching Cash on Central Line Train

UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS M20 Westbound In Kent Closed After Safety Defect Discovery

UK News

HIGH RISK CROSSINGS People Smuggler Jailed for Over Eight Years After Ferrying Migrants to UK

UK News

BUS PASS Cop Caught Driving to Work Without Licence or Insurance – Fired After Repeat Offence

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

EXTREME HAUL Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News

Northumberland Teen Jailed for Terror Offences After Huge Extremist Haul

UK News

REIGN OF TERROR Stalker Jailed for Fake 999 Call Claiming Ex-Partner Dead

UK News

Stalker Jailed for Fake 999 Call Claiming Ex-Partner Dead

UK News

STATION GAFFE A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News

A dodgy drug dealer’s own clumsiness at Stratford station landed him in the slammer after he spilt his stash of cocaine right under the noses of undercover cops.

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

AXE ATTACK Second Man Arrested After Axe-Wielding Attack on Manchester Mosque

Breaking News

Second Man Arrested After Axe-Wielding Attack on Manchester Mosque

Breaking News

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Soham Killer Ian Huntley Fighting for Life After Brutal Jail Attack

UK News

Soham Killer Ian Huntley Fighting for Life After Brutal Jail Attack

UK News

PLEA DEAL Poulshot Man Banged Up for Child Sex Crimes

UK News

Poulshot Man Banged Up for Child Sex Crimes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

SEEK BETTER LIFE Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News

Student, 28, Named After Fatal Croydon House Fire

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS People Smuggler Jailed After Dramatic Yacht Escape on Sussex Coast

UK News

People Smuggler Jailed After Dramatic Yacht Escape on Sussex Coast

UK News

TRUMP MEET Tommy Robinson Gets VIP Treatment at US State Department

Breaking News

Tommy Robinson Gets VIP Treatment at US State Department

Breaking News
Watch Live