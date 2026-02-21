Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man ‘Date Rapes’ Himself in Bizarre Pewsey Car Park Incident

A man sparked a major emergency response after allegedly drugging himself with a notorious date...

Published: 8:59 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 1:32 pm February 21, 2026

A man sparked a major emergency response after allegedly drugging himself with a notorious date rape drug in a Pewsey car park.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

At around 5.30pm on Friday 20 February, emergency crews were called to an unconscious man near Pewsey Wharf off the A345.

Paramedics arrived quickly, but suspicions grew when a suspicious package was found on the man. A Hazardous Area Response Team was urgently deployed to the scene.

French Horn Car Park Sealed Off

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service teamed up with Wiltshire Police to cordon off the area around the former French Horn pub car park.

The suspicious package was later identified as containing GHB – a Class B drug known as a ‘date rape’ substance that depresses the central nervous system.

Man Hospitalised and Arrested

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Wiltshire Police then arrested him on suspicion of drug possession.

The strange incident has left police baffled, but highlights the growing risks linked to date rape drugs.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

OFFICER INJURED Teen Busted After Cop Hurt in Birmingham E-Scooter Smash

UK News

CHICKEN RUN Chicken Heist Boss Jailed in £500k Stolen Goods Racket

UK News

ARMED RAID Two Men Jailed After Brutal Burglary in Romney Marsh

UK News

MAN ON THE RUN Suspects Flee After Car Explodes in Flames on A2070 Following Police Chase

UK News

LIFE CHANGING Serious Crash in Gillingham: Witnesses Urgently Needed

UK News

MAJOR HEIST Inside the UK’s Biggest Cash Robbery: The Securitas Heist Uncovered

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

UK News

ROLLOVER Crash Closes M6 South Between J15 and J14

UK News

SHEEP ATTACK Sheep Killed in Latest Suspected Dog Attack Near Mayfield

National News

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Heartbreak as Teens Cherish and Ethan Die at Bridlington Holiday Park

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BANNED FOR LIFE Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

Animal Abuser Jailed for Five Years and Banned for Life in Essex

UK News

BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

Knife-Wielding Thug Jailed for Three Years After Chatham Shop Attack

UK News

PINT POT Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News

Huge Cannabis Factory Found Hidden Inside Historic Northolt Pub

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SEVERE DELAYS M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

M20 Eastbound Shut After Crash Between J8 and J9

UK News

PRIOSN GAS SCANDAL Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

Dangerous Radon Levels Found in 16 UK Prisons – How Long Did It Go Unchecked?

UK News

ROAD CLOSED Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News

Horror Crash Shakes Plymstock

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

UK News

PERFECT SON Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News

Tributes Pour In for ‘Perfect Son’ Craig Hurcombe After Body Found in Somerset

UK News

BABY KILLER Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

UK News

Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

UK News
Watch Live