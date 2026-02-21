A man sparked a major emergency response after allegedly drugging himself with a notorious date rape drug in a Pewsey car park.

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

At around 5.30pm on Friday 20 February, emergency crews were called to an unconscious man near Pewsey Wharf off the A345.

Paramedics arrived quickly, but suspicions grew when a suspicious package was found on the man. A Hazardous Area Response Team was urgently deployed to the scene.

French Horn Car Park Sealed Off

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service teamed up with Wiltshire Police to cordon off the area around the former French Horn pub car park.

The suspicious package was later identified as containing GHB – a Class B drug known as a ‘date rape’ substance that depresses the central nervous system.

Man Hospitalised and Arrested

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Wiltshire Police then arrested him on suspicion of drug possession.

The strange incident has left police baffled, but highlights the growing risks linked to date rape drugs.