Croydon Blaze Tragedy: Man Dead, Another Critical as Police Launch Probe

Shock in Croydon after a devastating house fire killed one man and left another fighting for life. Police have launched a full investigation into the blaze on Duppas Hill Terrace.

Fatal Fire Strikes Early Hours

The fire broke out shortly after 1:30am yesterday, sparking a major emergency response. Police and firefighters swarmed the scene, with a line of police cars spotted outside the property.

The flames ravaged the ground and first floors of the two-storey house. London Fire Brigade managed to bring it under control by 2:47am.

Three Men Affected, One Dead

One man was tragically declared dead at the scene.

Another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A third man escaped before firefighters arrived but suffered smoke inhalation and was also hospitalised.

A witness described the scene as chaotic, with ambulances and police vehicles lining the street.

Investigation Underway

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police.” The Met has been approached for comments but has yet to release further details.

Residents remain shocked as detectives work to piece together what sparked the deadly blaze.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 1.34am yesterday (23 February) to reports of a fire in Duppas Hill Terrance, Croydon.

“We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated three people but one patient sadly died at the scene. We took the two other patients to hospital as a priority.”