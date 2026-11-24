A man has died following an incident near the A30 at Roche in Cornwall, prompting a police investigation and an urgent appeal for witnesses.

Officers were called at around 6.05am on Monday 23 November following a concern for the welfare of a man at a bridge over the A30.

Police said the man was reported to have fallen from the bridge. He was subsequently confirmed dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from officers.

A30 closed as enquiries continue

Emergency services attended and the A30 was closed in both directions while enquiries continued. The closure was still in place when police issued their statement on Monday; drivers should check current traffic information before travelling.

Referral made to police watchdog

Devon and Cornwall Police said there had been prior police contact and that a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) under standard procedures.

The referral does not itself establish wrongdoing. The circumstances of the man’s death remain under investigation.

Witnesses urged to contact police

Investigators want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or travelled on the A30 near Roche between 6am and 6.15am on Monday 23 November.

Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or through the force’s website, quoting log 94 of 23 November.